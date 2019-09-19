SEATTLE — The City of Seattle is moving forward with plans to take over a blighted, empty building in the heart of Pioneer Square.

The Old Cannery Building at the corner of 2nd and Main Street has been vacant for 30 years, according to city officials. It's also become a hot spot for criminal activity.

There have been 42 reports of "individuals in crisis" at the location in the past year, according to a letter from Seattle police Chief Carmen Best.

Councilmember Sally Bagshaw, acting as the only member of her Finance and Neighborhoods Committee, voted to approve legislation to claim eminent domain on the Old Cannery Building.

Bagshaw said the rare move is intended to push the property owner to sell or redevelop the spot as soon as possible, which he has already been working to do. However, Bagshaw said because the building poses a public safety threat, the legislation was needed.

The building is considered a "derelict building" due to how long it's been vacant and is in a variety of disrepair. There are collapsed and open floors, as well as the roof, and the exterior is unstable, according to documents presented at Wednesday's committee meeting.

The Seattle Fire Department has instructed personnel to not enter the building in an event of a fire or other emergencies due to safety risks.

The documents also stated a substantial amount of criminal activity has been documented around the property involving narcotics, assaults, and robberies.

It's unclear when the city will be able to officially take over the building.