How is Seattle welcoming Taylor Swift this weekend?

The King County Council and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell issued proclamations welcoming the pop star to the Emerald City.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a proclamation declaring Saturday and Sunday to be Taylor Swift Weekend in Seattle.

The city is welcoming Taylor Swift this weekend for her Seattle stop on her Eras Tour.

References to some of Swift's song titles were woven throughout the procl :amation. It read, in part:

"Taylor Swift has inspired Seattle residents, Washingtonians and listeners around the world, and is a positive influence on her fans, teaching them to be 'Fearless,' to be a 'Mastermind,' and to 'Stay Beautiful.'"

The King County Council welcomed Swift with a proclamation; July 18-25 is officially Taylor Swift Week in King County.

“Taylor gives a voice to young women and uses her platform to make their voices heard, both in their personal lives and in the public realm," Balducci said at the council chambers on Tuesday. "She encourages fans to register to vote and get involved in issues they care about. She leads by example, taking stands for the LGBTQ+ community and against sexual harassment."

King County Councilmember Claudia Balducci brought the proclamation to celebrate Swift's contributions to music and culture.

All the cities where Swift stopped for her Eras Tour have welcomed the pop star in some way.

For example, when the "Bejeweled" singer was in Las Vegas, she was greeted by the arch lit up in 10 different colors representing her 10 studio albums.

In Nashville, the city dedicated a bench in Centennial Park to Swift. The plaque reads, “For Taylor Swift, a bench for you to read on at Centennial Park. Welcome home, Nashville.”