Seattle is no stranger for making headlines about its housing market, often low on supply and pricing residents out of their homes.

A new analysis by RentCafe.com reveals another chart-topper by the Emerald City. Seattle now boats the smallest apartments in the county, beating out New York City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

Seattle's average apartment size is now 711 square feet, according to RentCafe. That number may seem small, but it's actually up 4 percent since 2008 when the average square footage was 683.

The increase in rent since 2008 is a bit more dramatic. In 10 years, the average rent in Seattle rose 74 percent. RentCafe said the average apartment rent in 2008 was $1,186, which now averages $2,064.

RentCafe's list of the top 20 cities with smallest apartments includes Portland, Oregon. Ranked at No. 16, Portland's average apartment size is 802 square feet.

