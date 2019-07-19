One Seattle-based organization will be getting up close and personal with all the musical performers during the annual Capitol Hill Block Party happening this weekend.

For nearly two decades, The Vera Project has been one of the non-profits that works hand-in-hand with the Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle.

The Vera Project provides hands-on experience for the community’s youth to learn the inner-workings of the music production industry. Providing a safe and secure place for kids to explore their passion is part of their daily mission.

Volunteers will be at the Vera stage all weekend helping the bands set up making sure each set goes off smoothly.

Participants will get the benefit of working elbow to elbow with some of the hottest artists who will be performing at the Block Party, like Lizzo and A Tribe Called Red.

The Vera Project welcomes people of all ages, but they primarily focus on those between the ages of 12 and 24.

