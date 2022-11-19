Seattle nonprofit collecting 10,000 pairs of socks for 10 shelters

Dignity for Divas is leading a massive sock drive effort in hopes of preventing health issues in people experiencing homelessness.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — The annual 10 for 10 Sock Drive is underway to help local shelters as the temperatures get colder.

The drive, organized by the nonprofit Dignity for Divas (DfD), has a goal of 10,000 new pairs of socks for men, women and children, which will be given to 10 local homeless shelters.

Nikki Gane-Butler, founder and director of DfD, started the nonprofit in 2012. She was inspired by her own experience with homelessness.

Gane-Butler said she felt moved to help other vulnerable women during a frightening and devastating time in their lives.

Originating in Seattle, DfD currently operates in Everett, Kent, Renton, Tacoma, and Bellevue. DfD has delivered more than 65,000 essential care packages, called Diva Survival Kits, as part of its monthly Diva Duty program that targets women living on the streets in these cities.

According to the nonprofit, the feet of men, women and children experiencing homelessness can become infected and blistered when they don't have access to clean dry socks. Infections can get so serious they may lead to someone being unable to walk.

How you can help:

Make a pledge to donate a certain amount of new pairs of socks

Drop off new socks at the Diva office, 306 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle

socks at the Diva office, 306 Dexter Ave. N., Seattle Sock drop-off day is Thursday between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mail your donations of new socks to P.O. Box 283, Bellevue, WA 98009

Host a virtual sock drive and invite friends and family to purchase socks online and have them shipped to you directly. The final Amazon wish list day is on Nov. 19.

People are also welcome to donate funds online.