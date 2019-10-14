SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department crews responded to a natural gas leak near the University of Washington on Monday afternoon.

The leak occurred at a construction site at Brooklyn Ave. NE and NE 45th Street just before 2 p.m.

Seattle fire officials evacuated 12 blocks in the area, including UW Tower.

The north and southbound off-ramps from I-5 to NE 45th Street briefly closed, according to Washington State Patrol, but have since reopened. Drivers should still expect delays in that area for the next few hours.

People were encouraged to avoid the area while emergency personnel worked to cap the leak.

The evacuation zone spans north to south from NE 43rd Street to NE 47th Street and east to west from 12th Ave. NE to University Way NE.

Last week, Seattle Fire responded to a gas leak on the 10300 block of Midvale Avenue North in North Seattle after contractors digging in the area punctured a 2-inch gas line. Three Puget Sound Energy workers were injured while trying to secure the line and were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.