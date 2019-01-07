SEATTLE, Washington — Editor's note: The above video is from the signing of the law in June of 2018.

Approximately 33,000 nannies, house cleaners and other domestic workers have new labor protections under Seattle's Domestic Workers Ordinance.

The law went into effect on Monday.

It applies to those working in private homes. That includes nannies, cooks, home care workers, gardeners and others.

The workers have the right to Seattle’s minimum wage, uninterrupted meal and rest breaks and protections against sexual harassment and discrimination.

Workers who live or sleep where they are employed are entitled to one day off after working six consecutive days

Individuals, households, and traditional employers are considered "hiring entities" under the law and subject to its requirements.

Workers can report violations by calling (206) 256-5297 or emailing laborstandards@seattle.gov.

See the full ordinance here.