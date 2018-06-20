Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan landed in Texas on Wednesday to protest family separations at the U.S.- Mexico border. She will visit Tornillo, Texas with a bipartisan delegation of mayors from across the country.

Durkan says she introduced a resolution two weeks ago condemning the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy of separating children from the families at border crossings.

“We cannot normalize his behavior. This is not a moment in time. This is a policy that will continue. It will make America less safe. It will continue to have cruel impacts on families and children. The administration has to understand that children can’t be used as bargaining chips," Durkan told KING 5.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) unanimously approved Durkan's resolution at their 86th annual meeting.

A statement from the USCM says there are calling "on the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice to immediately reverse these destructive policies and allow families apprehended to remain together to the extent possible, to help avoid the heartbreak and irreversible trauma of forced separation."

The group of mayors will hold a press conference Thursday morning at the Tornillo Port of Entry.

On Tuesday, Durkan joined a bipartisan group of former United States Attorneys also urging the Department of Justice to reverse policies.

Durkan said, "As a mother, it is unconscionable that our country is allowing children to be literally torn out of the arms of their mothers."

Durkan says she will personally pay for her flight and hotel accommodations.

