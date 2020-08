Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best are holding a press conference Friday to discuss the re-balanced 2020 budget.

SEATTLE — City of Seattle leaders are speaking at a press conference Friday afternoon about the budget for the rest of the year.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is expected to talk about her decision regarding the 2020 re-balanced budget.

The mayor is also joined by Police Chief Carmen Best and Deputy Chief Adrian Diaz. They're addressing the recent increase in gun violence in Seattle.