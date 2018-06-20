Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan landed in Texas on Wednesday to protest family separations at the U.S.- Mexico border.

Durkan planned to hold a press conference Thursday in Tornillo, Texas, with a bipartisan delegation of mayors from across the country demanding the Trump administration end their policy of separating immigrant families.

The group hoped to also tour a detention facility housing the children, but as of Wednesday afternoon, they were still waiting for government approval.

While Durkan made her journey to Texas, President Trump signed an executive order to halt the administration's existing policy to remove children from their parents.

"What was signed when we were on the plane not only doesn't go far enough, the exception will swallow the rule," Durkan told KING 5's Michael Crowe in El Paso, Texas, Wednesday. "(The Trump administration) is saying, to the greatest extent possible we want to quit separating parents from kids, but we know those facilities are full and we know they can't keep them in regular detention."

While Durkan pushes back against the government's actions to separate families crossing the border, Seattleites voiced mixed reaction back home.

Tweets published after her trip announcement were quick to point to Seattle's existing problems and called on the mayor to prioritize the city first.

"I have been working every day on the issues of affordability and homelessness, making sure we deliver basic services. I am still focused on that; it is never off my mind," Durkan said.

Critics also called for Durkan to reveal details about her travel expenses to Texas.

Durkan said her flight and hotel accommodations will be paid for with personal fund, but she was not able to comment on security expenses. A Seattle police spokesperson said they can't comment on executive security details.

Durkan's trip to Texas comes two weeks after she introduced a resolution condemning the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy of separating children from the families at border crossings.

“We cannot normalize his behavior. This is not a moment in time. This is a policy that will continue. It will make America less safe. It will continue to have cruel impacts on families and children. The administration has to understand that children can’t be used as bargaining chips," Durkan said.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) unanimously approved Durkan's resolution at their 86th annual meeting.

A statement from the USCM says there are calling "on the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice to immediately reverse these destructive policies and allow families apprehended to remain together to the extent possible, to help avoid the heartbreak and irreversible trauma of forced separation."

On Tuesday, Durkan joined a bipartisan group of former United States Attorneys also urging the Department of Justice to reverse policies.

"As a mother, it is unconscionable that our country is allowing children to be literally torn out of the arms of their mothers," she said.

