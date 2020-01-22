SEATTLE, Wash — For the past 20 years, Robert Bechler has been sailing around the world on his boat Sisiutl.

Then Bechler met his wife, Alexandria, who joined him on the boat and three years ago, they had twins. The boy and girl knew no other home but on the water.

All four now have to get used to life on terra firma after an accident changed the course of their lives.

"It changed in a heartbeat," Bechler said.

On January 11, the family was sailing up the Red Sea with the goal of reaching Cyprus, off the coast of Turkey.

In the middle of the night, the Sisiutl hit a reef. Immediately, Bechler knew his home of 20 years was lost.

"As soon as we hit a reef, the boat started heeling over, knocked a hole in it and it filled up with water," he said.

The four ended up stranded off the coast of Sudan. They were only able to salvage a few necessary items off the boat.

The Sudanese Coast Guard was the first to find them. Bechler could hardly stand to see the wreckage.

"It had been with me a long time, I couldn't watch her disassemble herself on the rocks."

While in Sudan, the Bechler family couldn't access their bank accounts. His sister in Washington state was able to set up an account, accessible only through the help of the American Embassy. That's how they were able to buy tickets to fly to Seattle.

Before the boat wrecked, they had planned to sell it and move to Ecuador to continue raising their children. Now with those plans derailed, they may stay in the states and educate them here.

While the path forward remains uncertain, the family is ready to press on.

"Things will start coming together and we'll be able to move on."

