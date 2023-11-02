Feb. 14 event: Invented in Seattle, lipsology explores science behind lip prints

Traits discovered through lip prints include energy level, job skills, stress levels, sense of humor, the path to success, and more.

SEATTLE — On Feb. 14, people can attend a free lipsology or "lip print reading" event at W Seattle on 4th Avenue.

A certified lipsologist can identify up to 200 things in a lip print.

A lipsologist will look at the size, shape, intensity of color, placement on the paper, markings, absence of color, symmetry, waviness, dots in and outside the lips, and more. It can even see how you interact with other people.

Lipsology was invented in 1996 in the Pacific Northwest by Jilly Eddy, who is now retired.

Jilly loved lip prints. She owned a celebrity limousine service called "Lips Limo" and began collecting famous lip prints through the 1980s. When she had a collection of a few thousand lip prints, national media contacted her and asked if she could tell anything from the lip prints she had. After several more years of classifying and studying her lip prints, Jilly developed her system.

Each lip print is different and it’s up to your lips to reveal the uniqueness of your personality.

Feb. 14 event at W Seattle:

Certified Lipsologist Deni Luna, the first woman taught by Jilly Eddy herself, will be hosting a free event providing lip print readings to individuals and their partners, if also in attendance.

Since her certification in 2005, Luna has read for several tens of thousands of clients across the U.S.

Luna said prominent people such as former U.S. Secretary of State Madeline Albright and singer Johnny Cash have had their lip prints read. Major software companies, universities and organizations utilize lipsology.

To view Deni's live lip print reading for KING 5's Rich Marriott and Farah Jadran, click the video player above.

The event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Free lipstick will be provided.

Cocktails on a special menu will be available for purchase and a DJ will perform.