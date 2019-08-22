SEATTLE, Wash — Tent City 3, one of Seattle’s only legal homeless camps, is without a home site right now and city leaders are desperately trying to find a place for it to relocate.

Tent City 3 is a homeless camp hosted by non-profits, churches, and community organizations under SHARE/WHEEL. The camp stays at confirmed hosting locations for 90-day durations before picking up and moving again.

The Tent City was most recently staying at the University Congregational United Church, but they reached the end of their stay and did not have a confirmed host site to move to.

"Our planned-for next host site fell through at the 11th hour," wrote SHARE/WHEEL organizer's on their website. "Other very urgent survival requests for host sites have not borne fruit."

For now, the camp has relocated to public property under Interstate 5, near Ravenna Park.

SHARE Seattle Housing and Resource Effort HELP SHARE/WHEEL'S TENT CITY3 STAY TOGETHER AND SAFE! TODAY (SATUR... DAY, AUGUST 17th) we moved to City-controlled land on a triangle of grass east of the Park and Ride below I-5 at NE Ravenna Blvd; the address is 6307-8th Ave NE. We stayed here once before in late 2013, and Mayor Murray even came and visited us!

The land near 8th Ave NE and NE 63rd Street is owned by the Washington State Department of Transportation and managed by the City of Seattle.

The city is now seeking a “speedy solution” that accommodates both Tent City 3 and the surrounding community. The city also said they are not considering an immediate removal of Tent City 3.

"The City is exploring all avenues towards assisting Tent City 3 in finding a new home, more suitable location, and urges any organizations--including faith communities, non-profits, private entities–that would consider hosting Tent City 3 to please contact the Human Services Department," city leaders said.

Any organizations who want to help or host Tent City 3 can contact the Human Services Department at homelessness@seattle.gov or email SHARE/WHEEL at tc3@sharewheel.org

