Seattle, King County leaders to update COVID-19 vaccine verification rules for businesses

King County's COVID-19 vaccine verification requirements for businesses have been in place since October 2021.

SEATTLE — Showing a recent negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination has been a requirement for customers going to bars, restaurants and other venues throughout King County since October of 2021.

However, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine are set to make a joint announcement about updates to vaccine verification requirements on Wednesday during a 1 p.m. news conference.

The current requirement includes guests at King County bars, restaurants and venues to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test from the past 72 hours of that visit or proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

It's unknown if the verification requirement will be given an "end date" or if city and county leaders will announce an extension.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, COVID-19 cases in King County have dropped by 24% over the last week and hospitalizations dropped by 21%.

In Harrell's inaugural State of the City address Tuesday, he said the city will remain committed to its COVID response.

"As the omicron wave begins to crest, and with over 90% of Seattle residents having received at least one dose of the vaccine, a renewed focus on return and recovery has become more essential," Harrell said.

Also expected at Wednesday's news conference is an announcement about plans for a return to the office for both city and county workers.

Harrell said that since the start of the pandemic, more than 65% of city workers remained working in person or in the field, which amounts to about 7,000 employees. This includes road crews, police and firefighters.