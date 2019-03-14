Editor's note: Above video first aired in October 2018

Seattle was the first city in the nation to embrace dockless bike-share — but it may be one of the last to allow free-floating, rentable electric scooters on its streets.

Pacific Northwest cities, like Portland, Spokane, and Tacoma, have been piloting scooter-share programs recently. But Seattle officials sent stern warnings last year to scooter companies such Lime and Bird before they got any wise ideas about launching without permission.

Jonathan Hopkins, Lime’s director of strategic development for the Pacific Northwest, indicated Wednesday that Seattle officials haven’t changed their minds. “A number of other regional cities have reached out to us with interest in launching scooters for the first time,” Hopkins told GeekWire. “Seattle is not one of the cities we have heard such interest from.”

Continue reading on GeekWire