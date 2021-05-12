Ivar's Salmon House on Lake Union prepares to reopen next week

The iconic Seattle restaurant had to close last year due to the pandemic, but things are looking up, with one location opening on May 17 and another set for June.

SEATTLE — One of Seattle's oldest and most iconic restaurant chains is slowly digging its way out of pandemic-induced closures.

Ivar's President Bob Donegan told KING 5 that the Ivar's Salmon House on Lake Union will reopen to guests May 17.

"We're happy as clams, you might say," Donegan said during an interview Wednesday.

Ivar's is wildly popular with numerous locations throughout Puget Sound, but the restaurant chain was not immune to the struggles of the pandemic.

"Two years ago at this time, we had about a thousand employees on the payroll. Last year in May, we had 371. Talking to 600 people and telling them we were laying them off, for nothing that they had done, was terrible," said Donegan.

Ivar's has a long legacy in Seattle.

Its founder, Ivar Haglund, was a Seattle entertainer and restauranteur. Before the waterfront became the crown jewel of the city, Ivar was capitalizing on the water itself.

He opened Seattle's first aquarium on Pier 54 in 1938. That effort led to the idea to feed the droves of guests coming to see the aquarium and he started with a simple offering of chowder and fish n' chips, which was immediately successful.

The second flagship restaurant, Ivar's Salmon House, was opened on the shores of Lake Union in 1969.

Generations have dined at Ivar's, but the employees also share a unique bond with the establishment.

Donegan said one of their bar managers has worked for Ivar's for nearly 50 years.

Ashley Kelly is a general manager at Ivar's and is preparing to take over the flagship location, Ivar's Acres of Clams on Pier 54, and has done it all in her 18 years with the business.

She worked her way up from the bottom, and even worked with her mother for a stretch. She said her her mom has worked for Ivar's for 40 years, and her sister put in more than a decade with the restaurant.

News of the flagship locations closing last year due to the pandemic was felt by countless families, the community, and sports partners like T-Mobile Park, Lumen Field, Cheney Stadium and more.

But things are looking up, once again, as they get ready to reopen the Salmon House on May 17.

Donegan said all but nine staff members they had to let go last year are returning.