SEATTLE — A nonprofit organization in Seattle is helping minority youth enhance their personal and professional development.

Inspirational Workshops CEO Theresa Hardy said the program is designed to help students better understand their power and reach their full potential.

“It’s all about giving people the platform to really have the opportunity to embrace their brilliance, and tap into their full potential,” Hardy said. “Before they can create change in the world, they have to create their own change in their life.”

The organization offers hands-on training with students as young as third grade and into college. The idea is to put minority students in a position where they can make an impact in their life for things such as social justice and more.

Currently, Inspirational Workshops works with four local schools for their program but has plans to expand into other Seattle Schools.

To learn more about Inspirational Workshops, click here.