Seattle Human Rights Commission calls for Mayor Jenny Durkan to resign

The commission cited actions related to police brutality, homelessness, income inequality and city governance in arguing that Durkan should no longer lead Seattle.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Human Rights Commission is calling for Mayor Jenny Durkan to resign or be removed from office, accusing her of “failing to uphold her duty to serve and protect the rights of Seattle citizens.”

In a letter Wednesday to the mayor and the City Council, the commission cited actions related to police brutality, homelessness, income inequality and city governance in arguing that Durkan should no longer lead Seattle.

In a statement, the commission said, "As the Commission charged with amplifying the human rights concerns of the Seattle community and providing the City's leadership with recommendations on improving the rights of all the people of Seattle, it is our duty to speak up and speak out for our least privileged community members and not to be complicit in the harm done to them by City leadership."

The commission said it's their belief that the city cannot wait for the November 2021 election to remove her. Durkan was elected in 2017, defeating Cary Moon with 56% of the vote.

On Wednesday, Durkan said she had not yet read the letter from the commission, but she disputed the accusations.

"We want to be a city that is not just prosperous but that is equitable... and since I came in as mayor, I've been working really hard to really close that opportunity gap to really acknowledge that there are inequities particularly based on race," said Durkan in an interview with KING 5, "And so we've made some really historical investments over $1.5 billion in affordable housing since I've been mayor."

When speaking about investing in communities of color, Durkan added, "We know that there has been a systemic inequity against our communities of color, and we as a city have to acknowledge that and we have to really move forward. It's the reason why I dedicated $100 million as investments into communities of color, so they could decide what are those upstream investments that make a healthy and vital community and I'm still committed to doing that and committed to reimagining how we do policing, so that everybody feels safe in the city of Seattle."

Durkan said she looks forward to speaking with the commission about their concerns.