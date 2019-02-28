Two months after predicting that tech hubs like Seattle could be in for a big real estate cooldown in 2019, the tech-powered brokerage Redfin issued a report Wednesday stating that the cooling may already be over.

Redfin pointed to a 15 percent year-over-year rise in pending sales in January, the indicator for the number of homes that went under contract during that month. It’s the first increase in pending sales since November 2017 and the largest since December 2016, the company stated in a blog post.

San Jose, Calif., and Boston were also called out in the report as cities worth watching, with pending sales increases of 8 percent and 4 percent respectively.

