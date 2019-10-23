SEATTLE — For the past few years, the Georgetown Morgue and Bloodworks Northwest have partnered up to do good for the community – and scare the heck out of you too.

The partnership is one made in blood – seriously. You donate blood, and you get to skip the line.

Scott Kolling owns the Georgetown Morgue and said he jumped at this chance because of the impact it can have on people who need it.

“We wanted to be there for the community like they have been for us,” he said.

When you buy a ticket to the Georgetown Morgue on Saturdays, you can skip to the very front of the line if you agree to donate blood. Up to three of your friends can skip with you, and only one of you needs to donate.

“No VIP, no nothing,” Kolling said. “They go right to the front. And we announce it too. ‘They donated blood, and they’re going in.’”

The average wait time for lines on Saturday night can be as long as two-and-a-half hours. Donating blood takes about 45 minutes including paperwork.

Larry Shaw from Bloodworks Northwest said it is a perfect pairing.

“Our first Saturday we had 83 people donate. Sixty of them had never donated before, which is fantastic,” Shaw said.

Talon Morgan donated and said he’s done so each of the past few years.

“People do need blood transfusions, and even the amount I gave isn’t enough so the more people donate, the more it helps people out,” Morgan said.

The partnership between Bloodworks Northwest and Georgetown Morgue continues on October 26 and November 2.