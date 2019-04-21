SEATTLE — Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of the 1999 school shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. Gun Violence groups used the anniversary as an opportunity to remember the 13 lives lost and educate people on how to stop gun violence.

“Starting with Columbine, there has been 85 school shootings, those shootings have killed 223 people,” said March for Our Lives Seattle’s Executive Director, Nara Kim.

March for Our Lives Seattle, Grandmothers Against Gun Violence, Ceasefire Washington and other groups set up informational booths outside Seattle City Hall.

“It’s about looking together as a community…that we have a problem that we need to face, and we need to face it together,” said Robert Silber, the vice president for Ceasefire Washington.

Silber said ending gun violence starts with a conversation about school and gun safety and mental health.

“People don’t talk about the issue and that’s the thing, this needs to be a movement,” said Silber.

Students involved in March for Our Lives Seattle said they’re hoping to start those conversations.

“If you’re passionate. If you’re angry, then we’ll help you get involved,” said Kim.