Seattle grocery store closes citing hardships of operating downtown

The IGA Grocery Store in the Kress Building at 3rd Ave. and Pike St. has served customers in the downtown location for the last 12 years.

SEATTLE — A long-standing grocery store in downtown Seattle is closing its doors citing the hardships of doing business in Seattle as the reason.

Friday marked the final day of business for the IGA Grocery Store in downtown Seattle. The store has served customers at 3rd Ave. and Pike St. in the Kress building for the last 12 years.

According to a statement from the store's ownership, the "Economic, social and political issues associated with doing business in the city of Seattle are ultimately the reasons for closing."

In an interview with KING 5, owners said they feel too many people were loitering around the store and also blamed the city of Seattle for not taking action.

"The hanging out in the sidewalk just being out...they don't get rid of them they are there..customers try and get through they fear coming downtown people just hanging out..they can barely get through there," said the owner.