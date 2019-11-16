SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video is aerials from a September storm rolling over Seattle.

A new study by BestPlaces.net named the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area as the number one 'gloomiest place in America.'

BestPlaces gave Seattle a "gloom" score of 90.90. Their data team looked at the percentage of cloud cover, average hours of daylight and days with precipitation in the months of November, December and January.

The Portland-Vancouver area was ranked second after Seattle with a gloom score of 88.20.

"Topping our list at #1 and #2 are Seattle and Portland - both famous for their coffee shops and the 90’s “grunge” music genre that reflects this oft-oppressive feeling of Gloom," BestPlaces said in their report.

Some of the least gloomy places were Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

The study looked at 50 of the largest metro areas in the country.

RELATED: Why the Seattle Freeze is real and how to thaw it out

RELATED: Residents urged to clear storm drains before Puget Sound rain