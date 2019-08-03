Thursday presented the opportunity for a do-over for Seattle Girl Scout Troop 41204. A Northgate QFC invited the girls back after a terrible experience earlier in the week.

Last Sunday night, 11-year-old Harper Tubbs was selling Girl Scout cookies outside the store with troop members Ella Raker, 11, and Wren Raker, 8, by her side. Two parents were there to supervise.

"We were on a 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. shift," said Harper. "One guy had come up multiple times. He bought a box himself, and he had exchanged a few boxes."

But the girls soon found out that instead of cookies, the man was after cash.

"He just sneaked up behind Ella, and it was laying on the table. He grabbed it and ran," said Wren. "I think it was over $600."

"They got him on surveillance camera," said Ella. "We worked hard for that money, and I feel like someone shouldn't get away with stealing from the girl scouts."

Seattle police shared a surveillance image of the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact detectives.

On Thursday night, the girl scouts returned to where the theft happened. This time they were able to set up their table and sell cookies inside the store instead of out front.

"For me, I am trying to make up all the money that we lost," said Harper.

The community came out to support the girls. One woman bought a $100 worth of cookies. The troop had to keep restocking boxes as customers lined up.

"It means a lot that people are trying to make it better, and that they feel bad even though it didn't happen to them," said Ella.