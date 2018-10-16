Be Bold, Be Bald! is an annual event that raises money and awareness for the fight against cancer. On Friday, October 19, thousands across the country will join together to show solidarity with cancer survivors who have lost their hair during their fight against this terrible disease.

Money from this year's Be Bold, Be Bald! will benefit Crush Kids' Cancer, a fundraising guild for Seattle Children's hospital. Donations to the guild go directly to funding the most promising clinical trials at Seattle Children's. CKS's current fundraising efforts are around T-cell immunotherapy research in Dr. Mike Jensen's lab at Seattle Children's Research Institute.

Children who can participate in this study are generally the most desperately in need, as other traditional treatments have not worked for them.

The theory behind the science is that by altering T-cells to be "specialized cancer warriors," kids can fight cancer with the power of their own immune systems. Instead of going through years of toxic chemotherapy treatments, patients will instead receive the special cells while their immune system goes to work. With the study's promising results thus far, the hope is that this will offer an alternative treatment for more kids in the future.

CKC does fundraising around events like Be Bold Be Bald, Crush the Hill (a family-friendly 5k run in Issaquah), Cascadia Dirt Cup (a mountain bike race series). Road cycling riders fundraise during the STP (Seattle to Portland Bicycle Classic), and other road rides with help from locally owned companies like Theo Chocolate and Parfait Ice cream.

You can help by joining/volunteering with Crush Kids Cancer or donating directly to CKC or Be Bold, Be Bald!

