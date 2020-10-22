4 injured after car crashes into restaurant in Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department responded to the Chinatown-International District in Seattle Thursday after a car crashed into a commercial building.
The car crashed into Dim Sum King restaurant at the intersection of S Jackson Street and Maynard Avenue S.
Four people were taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to Seattle fire officials. Two of the people were in the restaurant and were pushed by the vehicle and two others were inside the vehicle.
Seattle police are investigating the cause of the crash, but say they believe it was an accident.
