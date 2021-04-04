Seattle fire crews battle two-alarm fire in West Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department is battling a fire on the roof of a 6-story building on the 3200 block of southwest Avalon Way, according to the Seattle Fire Department's Twitter account.
Seattle fire called in backup to manage the fire shortly after crews arrived. KING 5 has a crew on the way to the scene.
A viewer, Kevin Frietas, took this video of the fire from afar:
This will be the third fire Seattle fire crews have responded to on Saturday. Crews beat back two fires early Saturday morning, one in a six-story building under construction on the 2300 block of South Plum Street. That fire was later determined to be arson, which caused $3 million in damage.