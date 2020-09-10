'I just feel numb': Seattle fashion designer's first collection stolen from storage unit

Seattle police hope surveillance video will help them find the thieves who targeted storage units at a South Lake Union apartment complex.

It happened two weeks ago in the 1200 block of Harrison Street.

Drew Dassé, who describes himself as an aspiring fashion designer, was a victim of the crime. Between Sept. 23-25, surveillance video shows thieves going in and out of Dassé's storage unit, carrying out the clothes he made.

Dassé recently completed his first full collection, and it was not easy. He has a full-time job at Plymouth Healing Communities, a nonprofit that provides housing for people living with chronic mental illness. When he was not doing that work, he was spending nights and weekends at his sewing machine to design 13 different looks with 46 different pieces.

"Every spare minute of my life has been dedicated to this," said Dassé. "I would stay up till like three o'clock in the morning sometimes sewing, and then wake up and go to work."

It is a collection he started thinking about three years ago, and he said he spent a full year creating it. The work paid off. His collection earned him a place on stage last month at Knoxville Fashion Week.

More opportunities were rolling in until he saw surveillance video of his collection rolling out the back door of the apartment complex. Dassé, who was in the process of moving, had placed his entire collection in storage at the apartment.

The surveillance video shows a man kicking his way in, and at one point a rack was used to haul clothes out. Dassé's sewing machine was stolen, too.

"They just kind of took their time, and came back three days in a row," said Dassé.

Dassé was made aware of what happened on Sept. 30, and he filed a police report.

"I just feel numb. It's my creative thoughts and love that has been going into this," he said.

He poured his own money into it, too. Between the clothes and materials including his sewing machine, he estimates that he is out at least $14,000.

His hope now is that the surveillance video will help.

"People can see it and maybe someone can recognize. Honestly, the sewing machine and stuff can be replaced. I would love to get the collection back," Dassé said.

While the thieves got away with a lot, he is still holding on to his goal of having his gowns grace a Fashion Week stage once again.

"I will continue to create and come back stronger and with a better collection," said Dassé.