Seattle mayor proposes new emergency response team in effort to reimagine policing

The proposal includes a new response program for some 911 calls and an expansion of the Community Service Officer program.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced her proposal for a new emergency response program in the city’s ongoing efforts to reimagine the role of police in public safety.

Durkan made the announcement Friday at the city’s Emergency Operations Center with Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins.

The proposal involves building a new emergency response team called Triage 1, as well as an update to dispatch protocols and an expansion of the community service officer program.

The city said the formation of this team is based on data from 911 calls and come in light of the current hiring challenges the Seattle Police Department (SPD) is facing.

According to a release, the proposals are specifically aimed at reducing the need for sworn police officers to respond to some calls while maintaining the 911 emergency system.

The announcement comes just a day after Durkan announced a $2 million investment in the King County Regional Peacekeepers Collective program in an effort to curb the steep rise in gun violence that’s being seen in the city and across the entire Puget Sound region.

Today @MayorJenny announced the @CityofSeattle will invest $2 million in the King County Regional Peacekeepers Collective program to address the steep rise in gun violence. I look forward to their collaboration as we advance community-led solutions to this public health crisis. pic.twitter.com/gmH8AYmaCB — Dow Constantine (@kcexec) July 22, 2021

Following last year’s unrest over the murder of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of police officers, there has been a push to reimagine how police operate in the city of Seattle.

In addition to cuts in funding, the Seattle City Council also voted to move the 911 dispatch out from under SPD’s control to a civilian-led center.

At the state level, some controversial changes were made to certain laws by the Legislature in an effort to limit the use of force by officers. The changes included a ban on "military equipment" among police officers, as well as restricted no-knock warrants, police pursuits and neck restraints.

The changes caused concern among many law enforcement agencies in Washington and led them to tell communities they could see an increase in crime since officers were confused about how to enforce existing laws with the new rules.

However, Diaz responded to the changes in a letter of his own which explained that many of the changes at the state level were already in place for SPD officers.