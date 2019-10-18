SEATTLE — A Seattle commuter says someone purposefully threw a chunk of cement at his car while he was driving, and authorities are looking into if it could be connected to similar incidents.

Seth Ziegler was on his way to work in Seattle when he said a man on the side of the road hucked a chunk of cement directly at his moving car.

“I couldn’t hear it, but I felt it but I knew something was wrong,” said Seth Ziegler, who is deaf and communicated via an American Sign language translator.

It all happened in the area where 12th Avenue South crosses over I-90. Ziegler said it didn't crack the glass, but instead bounced off the top of his car.

"It almost hit the window, so I'm really lucky it didn't break the window. It was this huge cement block," Ziegler said.

Ziegler isn't the only commuter to report a near-miss this week.

The Washington State Patrol tweeted photos earlier this week of two other vehicles that were damaged from objects thrown from the I-5 overpass in the area of I-90.

From those cases, WSP also tweeted a picture of the object that went right through one of the windshields, causing minor injuries.

“It could have killed somebody going down there or seriously injured somebody, caused a crash,” Ziegler said.

Ziegler filed a police report about his incident with the Seattle Police Department.

Authorities are not officially connecting the two incidents, but both Washington State Patrol and Seattle Police are looking for the people behind all the damage.

“I had a huge relief that I was alright. All these thoughts flying through my head I kind of had to take a moment to make sure I was alright,” Ziegler said.

