If I were to choose one word to describe this story it would the word joy. Joy because at every turn, I witnessed joy. Edna Bishop’s laugh -- joyful. The dresses she makes, her creations, are bringing joy to others.

The poet in the story -- joyful. Avery Berg is her name. She wrote a poem called “Joy.” What a joy to talk to her. The 13-year old is gifted.

And then there’s this: The joy in talking about what you love.

“I love it,” she says. “My goal is to always make them cute.”

She’s talking about the dresses she makes and donates. And when you meet Edna, you’ll learn the dresses come with pockets. And in those pockets you’ll find a poem written by Avery two years ago. She was in her hospital room at Seattle Children’s Hospital with stage 4 brain cancer.

The poem begins: "Joy. It flutters in your heart and gives you hope and cheer. It keeps you going, keeps you smiling singing songs of love, not fear."

It turns out Avery’s mom Kristie challenged her daughter to do the one thing she knew gave Avery joy.

She turned to her daughter and said: “Why don’t you write a poem!” Kristie elaborates. “I know she loves writing and so I told her it could be absolutely about anything. It could be about how much she hates cancer. It could be about eggnog. I gave her no guidance. Just write something that’s in your heart.”

Joy was in her heart.

And now her poem “Joy,” two years later, is reaching girls in need.

When Edna donated some dresses to Mary’s Place the first thing some of the girls did, was put their hands in their dress pocket. They found Avery’s poem.

Here’s something else to be joyful for: Avery is cancer free now.

“The surgeons came out and said, ‘we got the entire thing,’” says Avery’s mom Kristie. “That was the happiest day of my life.”

“I was so happy. I just remember that feeling of sheer joy,” said Avery.