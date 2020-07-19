Officer injured during clash with protesters in downtown Seattle

At least one officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. Two protesters were arrested, according to police.

SEATTLE — A large group of protesters marching through downtown Seattle Sunday caused significant damage to storefronts, according to police. The group is still marching in Capitol Hill and has gathered around at Cal Anderson Park.

The protest started between 2 and 3 p.m. near 3rd Ave. and Pine Street. Seattle police tweeted demonstrators were causing property damage and looting.

A KING 5 photographer went to the scene of the protest and found some boards were torn off of a boarded-up storefront. A window at the Macy's downtown was also broken.

Seattle police said the demonstrators marched from Westlake Park to the Municipal Courthouse and then to the department's West Precinct on Virginia Street where they threw rocks, bottles and an explosive device at officers.

At least one officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. Two protesters were arrested, according to police.

Demonstrators went from Westlake Park to the Municipal Courthouse and then headed back north to the West Precinct...leaving behind a trail of property destruction. These are criminal acts, not peaceful protests. pic.twitter.com/7GYkDxAg9s — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 20, 2020

Police used blast balls and pepper spray to get the protesters to disperse, according to Seattle police spokesperson.

Large crowd continuing to march on Pike Street from downtown. Two individuals were arrested outside of the West Precinct. Demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and other items at officers. At least one officer has been transported to the hospital. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 19, 2020

The protesters are continuing to march in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood and have gathered near the East Precinct.

Seattle police are working to block off entrances to Interstate 5 so the protesters cannot reach the freeway.

Large demonstration occurring in downtown Seattle. There have been reports of property damage and looting. Avoid the area if possible. https://t.co/jkbCXd11zU — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 19, 2020

UPDATE: Demonstration on 3rd Ave at Pine St blocking intersection. Use other routes. pic.twitter.com/6bq24kHTSa — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) July 19, 2020