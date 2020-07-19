Officer injured during clash with protesters in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — A large group of protesters marching through downtown Seattle Sunday caused significant damage to storefronts, according to police. The group is still marching in Capitol Hill and has gathered around at Cal Anderson Park.
The protest started between 2 and 3 p.m. near 3rd Ave. and Pine Street. Seattle police tweeted demonstrators were causing property damage and looting.
A KING 5 photographer went to the scene of the protest and found some boards were torn off of a boarded-up storefront. A window at the Macy's downtown was also broken.
Seattle police said the demonstrators marched from Westlake Park to the Municipal Courthouse and then to the department's West Precinct on Virginia Street where they threw rocks, bottles and an explosive device at officers.
At least one officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. Two protesters were arrested, according to police.
Police used blast balls and pepper spray to get the protesters to disperse, according to Seattle police spokesperson.
The protesters are continuing to march in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood and have gathered near the East Precinct.
Seattle police are working to block off entrances to Interstate 5 so the protesters cannot reach the freeway.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.