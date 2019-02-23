SEATTLE — From the dance floor to the Olympics, there could be a unique new event at the games in 2024. The organizing committee for the Paris Olympics has asked to include breakdancing in the lineup.

It would be a huge validation for people who have danced this art form for decades, people like the B-boys and B-girls with the Massive Monkees dance crew.

The crew gets together to train at their Chinatown International District studio on Friday nights.

“There's no better rush than to be able to dance and perform. It's the greatest feeling in the world,” B-boy Tim Soriano explained.

Soriano goes by the B-boy name “Tim the Pit” and says he’s familiar with some of those working to get it included in the games. He says he supports the idea as long as the organization and judging give proper homage to the dance.

“It's a sport because a lot of dancers do train as a sport, but it's an art form and dance, first before anything,” he said.

Long-time dancers say they love the thought of connecting and battling with people around the world.

“It's going to change breaking worldwide, and also it's going to change the Olympics,” Jerome Aparis explained. “You'll see people come together and people dancing together.”

It would also open plenty of doors for dancers to get more sponsorship and exposure. It may also give new inspiration to people around the world.

“You can be from the suburbs, you can come from a third world country in the ghetto, and you can dance in your flip flops; that's why this dance is beautiful,” Aparis said.

They're used to battling for respect on the dance floor, and now they might get the chance to do it on the world's stage, with Olympic medals on the line.

“It's going to be beautiful when you see B-boys and B-girls get to walk with the Michael Phelps or the gold medalists around the world,” Aparis said. “It's going to be incredible because it's going to show that breaking has come a long way.”