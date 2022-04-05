Seattle Culinary Academy threatened by budget cuts as staff, students push back

Students and staff say closing the program will hurt Seattle restaurants that rely on the school for staff and training.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Dozens of people gathered in Seattle Wednesday to protest cuts to technical programs at Seattle Central College. The school said it is working to balance its budget.

One of the programs an executive leadership team recommended the school close is the Seattle Culinary Academy (SCA). The program has taught more than 5,000 graduates in an 81-year history, which includes many of Seattle's top chefs. The school's website says 97 percent of students are placed in jobs.

Students and staff say closing the program will create another problem for the restaurant industry, which is already struggling because of the pandemic.

"The whole industry is really hurting and it needs these graduates. They're such an important part of the workforce," said SCA student Michael Silver.

"The graduates here are entering the workforce here. They're entering the industry. They're creating their own restaurants, their own food trucks. They're investing themselves here and they all started at Seattle Central," said student Gabriella Leyva.

Students, staff and local chefs are hoping to save the program. They've started a petition, which they plan to share with the Seattle College District chancellor, Shouan Pan. Pan will make the final decision to adopt the recommended closure, ask for changes or reject it.

"This is a successful, historical program and we're going to cut it? It's baffling," said chef and author Becky Selengut.

Selengut is a graduate of SCA and a former instructor. She said the program is tightly intertwined within Seattle's food scene and that graduates are filling local restaurant jobs.

"It's accessible. it's affordable and it's serving, largely systemically underserved and under-resourced students," said Selengut.

"My classmates are made up of a diverse group of people where for the first time I feel seen and I don't feel invisible. That is kind of priceless," said student Jenny Zhang. Zhang was a doctor and this fall she enrolled at SCA to follow her passion for food.

Students and alumni know there's a price to keep SCA afloat. The school says SCA is one of their higher-cost programs. It was subsidized by international student enrollment, which has dropped significantly.

"We need the state to allocate more money to community colleges or we need an endowment of many millions of dollars to keep this program going years into the future," said Selengut.

"We shouldn't be cutting education. There's so many people in this world who can fund this, can fund education, all over the states. It's so silly to think we can't get education funded. It's beyond me," said Leyva.