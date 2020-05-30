Seattle couple grows community spirit through Little Free Seed Library

A couple in Seattle's Hillman City neighborhood started a Little Free Seed Library out of their flourishing garden.

The spirit of community is taking root in one Seattle neighborhood. A couple has turned their flourishing garden into growing idea.

Lindsey Werkhoven, an architect and mother of 3, was inspired by the concept of Little Free Libraries that offer books and sometimes food, socks, or tools. Lindsey and her husband created a Little Seed Library in the Hillman City neighborhood -- and their creation is blossoming.

“We’ve been adding to our garden every year, and especially this year," Lindsey said, referencing stay-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

So Lindsey and her husband decided to share the bounty. They built a Little Free Seed Library in front of their home.

The idea is for gardeners to exchange seeds in a safe and anonymous way -- take seeds you like, and leave some if you can. They even provide labels and hand sanitizer.

In just a few weeks, the Little Free Seed Library has blossomed into a bustling exchange. People are even leaving potted plant starts at the base of the box.

Lindsey shared the plan on Nextdoor a few weeks ago. Hundreds of likes and comments later -- it’s a hit.