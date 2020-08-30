Seattle couple going to Louisiana to help after area devastated by Hurricane Laura

The Seattle couple says they're packing their car with supplies like water, tarps, baby wipes and more to take to Lake Charles, Louisiana, where their family lives.

SEATTLE — The devastation of Hurricane Laura is very real for a Seattle couple who is struggling to help loved ones that were caught in its path.

Walker Alvey and Gabriella St. George are heading to Lake Charles, La., to help people there who can’t get back into their homes because of damage.

"I couldn't sit here and act like nothing happened, this is the community that raised me," Alvey explained. For Alvey, the photos and videos sent by family members are heartbreaking.

"My childhood home, my grandma's home I grew up in, my mom's business, both sides of my family have multiple trees through them and it's just devastating to imagine," he said.

St. George posted online in their neighborhood group to see if anyone had supplies to share and the response has been special.

"We know it's a kind community but we were not expecting the response. Everybody's been so kind saying how can I help?"

They’re taking water, tarps, baby wipes, and other hygiene items to the hurricane-stricken area. They figure when they leave Tuesday their car will be packed but they set-up a page on an online site to make a difference in other ways.

"We created a giving kind and if you go to their website it's called Love for Lake Charles, Louisiana," St. George said.