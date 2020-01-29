SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video aired on Jan. 23, a day after the shooting in downtown Seattle.

Ridesharing companies Uber and Lyft were criticized in wake of a deadly shooting in downtown Seattle, when several customers reported a huge increase in fare costs as they were trying to escape the city that night.

On top of the shooting happening in a busy downtown area during rush hour, buses and other transit methods were delayed or shut down.

Prices on Uber and Lyft rides rose as much as five times the normal rate in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. One viewer sent a screenshot to KING 5, showing a 6-minute ride that cost $105.

The automated “surge pricing,” which kicks in during periods of high demand, lasted for about an hour before the companies manually reset prices to normal levels.

In the aftermath of the shooting, and looking ahead to possible emergency situations like that, Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen wrote a letter to both companies looking for answers.

"This business practice by either company would be deeply disturbing in a city that permits you to use our public streets. Access to mobility during emergencies should not be determined by the ability to pay," Pedersen wrote in the letter.

Both companies issued a statement after receiving criticism online.

"When we learned what happened, we implemented a cap on prime time pricing, which is automatically enabled during periods of high demand. We plan to reimburse or credit users in the surrounding area who were increased by this pricing," a Lyft spokesperson said a day after the shooting.

"...We capped surge just after 6 when we became aware of the incident (for the area about a mile radius from where the incident occurred," said Uber Communications Manager Grant Klinzman on Jan. 23.

Uber did not make any mention of reimbursing customers.

In light of what happened, Pedersen asked both companies to confirm to him personally that surge pricing occurred and asked if they had been able to refund impacted customers.

He also asked for a formal policy on pricing for such emergencies to be shared with his office and the City of Seattle's Office of Emergency Management. Pedersen also called out both companies-- saying their lack of readily available contacts complicates the city's ability to deal with emergencies as they occur.

