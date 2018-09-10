Rideshare company Uber is planning to push the city of Seattle to enact congestion pricing, a move city leaders are currently studying.

In September 2017, Uber published a Medium post writing, “The cost of driving ultimately needs to reflect its cost to our cities.”

It recently also committed $10 million over three years “to create smarter, safer and more efficient ways of getting people from A to B.”

The company confirmed part of that money would go towards supporting congestion pricing in Seattle – also known as tolls on city streets in highly trafficked areas like downtown.

Durkan’s office said it’s currently studying such a move. The 2018 budget committed $200,000 to investigating the impacts, equity, and legality of the project, as well as steps for community engagement. Initial results of that study are due back later this year, Durkan’s office said.

$1 million in her proposed 2019-2020 budget is earmarked for:

Continued work to identify and address potential equity impacts and benefits;

Continued evaluation of pricing tools and options;

In-depth assessment of technology options;

Evaluation of potential impacts to businesses and different types of roadway users; and

Financial and transportation modeling to test scenarios.

Durkan’s office noted some of the $2.5 million announced by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will contribute to congestion pricing studies.

"We applaud mayor Durkan's commitment to put Seattle at the forefront of U.S. cities taking bold steps to address climate change and traffic congestion,” an Uber spokesperson wrote. “As we've said before, we believe that one of the most effective ways to manage vehicle congestion is through road pricing. We therefore look forward to working with the mayor, Council Member O’Brien and others to create incentives for everyone to share our limited space more efficiently, and to bring attention to the benefits of comprehensive congestion pricing from both an emissions and traffic reduction standpoint."

In 2017, rideshare competitor Lyft’s co-founders wrote a Medium post saying, ”While the use of so-called congestion pricing is beginning to show up all over the world with positive impacts, it has not caught on in a big enough way.”

Though Lyft noted: “Pricing roads without a free option has an unfair and uneven effect across income levels.”

The city noted it had no immediate plans to impose tolls – but that it wanted to address congestion as the city enters the perfect storm of construction projects, known as the period of maximum constraint through 2024.

