Seattle comedian Adam Ray brings celebrity lineup to virtual benefit show for Northwest Harvest

You can get a front row seat to a virtual show with Seattle comedian Adam Ray and his bevy of celebrity friends like Melissa McCarthy and Dana Carvey.

Actor and comedian Adam Ray credits growing up in Seattle with what made him fall in love with comedy, from watching iconic local sketch comedy show Almost Live! to making his friends and teachers laugh at Shorecrest High School in Shoreline.

Ray has spent the last 20 years in Hollywood performing stand-up comedy and acting. He’s appeared in television shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, MADtv and Arrested Development. Movie fans saw him in films like The Heat with Melissa McCarthy. McCarthy is one of many celebrities to also appear on his wildly popular podcast “About Last Night.”

Now Ray is leaning on his impressive collection of celebrity friends to help give back to the city that raised him. Ray has returned to Seattle to host a live show featuring Dana Carvey, Thomas Lennon, Iliza Shlesinger, Ron Funches, Adam Devine, Joey McIntyre and a bevy of Seattle notables like Joel McHale, Sue Bird and music from The Head and the Heart.

Ray says he always dreamed about the day he could do something big for his hometown and he’s hoping this might be the first of many.

“Adam Ray & Friends” will be hosted live online by Ray this Friday night, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets are just $15, with all proceeds going directly to Northwest Harvest.