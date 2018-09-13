Billing practices at Seattle City Light have prompted an audit by the city council’s office.

On Tuesday, City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda released details of an official audit over the utility’s "catch up" billing practices that stem from its newly-implemented metering system.

Mosqueda said her office has received “numerous complaints” from Seattle customers.

“Ensuring that City Light has clear policies that customers and staff alike understand is important to delivering high-quality service,” Mosqueda said Tuesday.

Mosqueda requested City Auditor David Jones to begin August 16.

“My commitment is not only to ensure those policies are clearly articulated and followed, but that we are prepared to nimbly respond to constituent concerns about billing, and are inward-looking, identifying problematic policies and remedying them to best benefit our communities," said Mosqueda.

Jones is tasked with determining how the utility can prevent catch up bills and whether the process if effective. His office will also deliver recommendations for City Light's billing issues.

