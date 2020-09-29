West Seattle low bridge could get traffic cameras under council plan

Seattle City Council will vote on whether to add automated traffic enforcement to spots like the Lower West Seattle Bridge.

SEATTLE — Seattle City Council is expected to vote Tuesday whether or not to update a city law that would allow for more automated traffic enforcement cameras, including some to monitor West Seattle's low bridge.

If passed, the ordinance will establish "additional uses for automated traffic safety cameras to reduce traffic congestion and increase safety." The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said the vote would update the city's law to match a state law that allows for the expansion of enforcement.

The ordinance mentions two examples of where the enforcements would be used: Vehicles that block crosswalks and vehicles that use the West Seattle lower bridge that shouldn't be using the roadway.

The high-rise portion of the West Seattle Bridge closed in March when cracks were discovered in the bridge. SDOT said the high-rise bridge would not reopen until at least 2022.

Since the closure in March, the lower bridge has been limited to transit and emergency vehicles and some trucks between the hours of 5 a.m. and 9 p.m.

However, SDOT said many people ignore the signage and use the lower bridge instead of using the detour on West Marginal Way.

"The Lower West Seattle Bridge is only one lane in each direction, but it is absolutely critical for our transportation infrastructure," said Ethan Bergerson, a spokesperson with SDOT.

SDOT said West Marginal Way traffic is up between 200% and 300%. So far, there have been more than 140 traffic adjustments along the detour route, with more on the way.

Cameras would be installed on the lower bridge if the vote passes. Bergerson said the cameras would take photos of license plates and vehicles that are not registered to use the road will be ticketed.

The ordinance states a driver will get a mandatory warning after the first violation, and any violation after that will result in a $75 ticket.