Seattle city council to vote Tuesday on setting rideshare minimum wage

Drivers for Uber and Lyft say a minimum wage is necessary. Ridesharing companies say it would make rides more expensive.

SEATTLE — Seattle city leaders plan to vote Tuesday on a new wage standard that could change the way rideshare companies, including Uber and Lyft, pay drivers.

"It's very very hard to survive somebody who has in a family like I do, to pay the bills,” said Ahmed Mohamed Mahamud.

Mahamud has been an Uber and Lyft driver since 2017, and as a member of Drivers Union, he says a minimum wage is necessary.

"Oh, I'm 100% sure if this passed and the drivers get this minimum wage of the mayor's proposal and the city council, I believe, it gives even more money to the drivers, and I don't think it's going to impact the riders as well,” Mahamud said.

The legislation up for a vote during Tuesday’s council meeting would require rideshare companies to pay drivers $0.56 per minute, a per-mile rate, and pay for reasonable expenses, including cleaning and rest breaks.

But Uber-backed group Drive Forward says this plan would limit driver flexibility and take away jobs — based on what it says happened when similar legislation passed in New York City.

"While we support the Mayor's goals, a nearly identical law in New York City led to a 30% price increase for riders and massive protest among drivers." Uber said in a statement. "We hope to be able to work with the City of Seattle to limit the negative impacts on riders and drivers.”

A spokesperson for Lyft said in a statement that the city's proposal could make rideshare companies economically unviable in Seattle.

“The City’s plan is deeply flawed and will actually destroy jobs for thousands of people — as many as 4,000 drivers on Lyft alone — and drive rideshare companies out of Seattle.”