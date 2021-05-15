Seattle City Council President's mother-in-law dies from injuries sustained in West Seattle condo fire

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. in West Seattle. Council President Lorena González confirmed her mother-in-law passed from injuries sustained in the fire.

SEATTLE — Seattle City Council President Lorena González lost her mother-in-law Friday night from injuries she sustained in a West Seattle condo fire.

The Seattle Fire Department reported the fire started around 6 p.m. Friday near the West Seattle Junction. Crews asked the public to avoid the area while they investigated.

Firefighters rescued a 79-year-old woman from the building, who González later identified as her mother-in-law. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, where she later passed.

González released a statement Saturday morning confirming her mother-in-law died from injuries sustained in the fire. González thanked the firefighters and medical staff who worked to save her mother-in-law's life in a statement.

"Thank you to the Harborview Medical Center nurses, doctors, therapists and other staff for doing everything you could to help our family and allowing us to be at her bedside the entire time," González wrote. "We know our first responders and all the medical staff did everything they could to make her comfortable."

González and her family also live in the building. She said her family's unit is currently uninhabitable.