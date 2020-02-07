Seattle City Council panel votes to advance big businesses tax

The tax would raise more than $200 million per year and aims at companies with many highly paid employees.

SEATTLE — The embedded video is from January 2020.

The Seattle City Council has taken a key step toward adopting a new tax on big businesses. The Seattle Times reports the council voted in a budget committee meeting Wednesday to advance a proposal expected to raise more than $200 million per year.

Just two years ago, the council — under pressure from corporations such as Amazon and the prospect of a voter referendum — repealed a $47 million-per-year big business tax that they had adopted weeks before.