Seattle City Council extends eviction protection for renters six more months

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council unanimously passed legislation that adds six months of eviction protection for tenants.
In Seattle and statewide, the moratorium on evictions was scheduled to end June 4. Now Seattle renters will have an additional six months of forgiveness.
According to the legislation, Council Bill 119784 protects Seattle renters from eviction in several ways.
- After the city’s moratorium on residential evictions ends, the legislation provides a defense a tenant may use for six months should a landlord take their tenant to eviction court.
- The tenant can use non-payment of rent for any reason as a defense to eviction, as long as they submit a declaration of financial hardship to the court.
Seattle City Council President M. Lorena González said. “Tenants may use this defense if needed, but this bill does not release renters of their contractual obligations to pay their monthly rent. If you are a tenant who can afford to pay your rent in full, you absolutely should.”