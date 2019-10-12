Goodbye viaduct, hello shark tank?



The Seattle City Council on Monday unanimously approved $34 million dollars for renovations that will drastically expand the Seattle Aquarium along the city's waterfront.

The Seattle Aquarium wants to add a 50,000 square foot "Ocean Pavilion" along with a 325,000 square foot shark tank to its location on Alaskan Way.

The preliminary designs of the project show south pacific swimmers such as stingrays and six-foot-long sharks would be visible to the public from outside the aquarium.

These renovations are in addition to several new exhibits the aquarium is planning.

The overall project is expected to cost $113 million and open as early as 2023, along with other ongoing projects to transform Seattle's waterfront.

Officials hope the renovations will attract more visitors and help teach them about marine conservation.

