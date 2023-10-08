Seattle City Council acts to help app-based drivers with 'unfair' company deactivation

Seattle City Council voted to require app-based companies to give an advance notice of 14 days to employees they wish to deactivate.

SEATTLE — App-based drivers in the Seattle area are getting a sense of job security by a newly passed bill.

The Seattle City Council passed a bill Aug. 8 that would require all app-based companies to give a notice of deactivation in writing to their employees 14 days before the worker’s last day.

Deactivation is a process that app-driving employees go through when being let go from their current job. App-based companies are taking advantage of the fact that some employees might not get enough work and decide to let their employees go, according to the bill summary.

In this deactivation notice, employees will be given the reason for their deactivation. If felt unfair or prejudiced, the employee is allowed to appeal their case. When the appeal is reviewed, the company will reevaluate the employee, their work records, and other materials that would be needed, which varies on the company in question.

App-based drivers have been treated "unfairly" in today’s job market, according to the bill summary. Some drivers take less orders or do not meet the necessary quota, which results in them being fired without any advance notice. Based on these cases, some app-based companies have started “deactivating” their employees. In light of these incidents, the Seattle City Council decided to act on the matter.

Some things to keep in mind are the rules of deactivation might change in a case of “egregious misconduct,” said the Seattle City Council. In the incident case of “egregious misconduct," the company is not required to follow the 14-day rule; the employee in question can be deactivated at a moment’s notice.