Seattle church reflects on Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis

Sunday service at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Seattle's Central District started on a high note, but eventually transitioned into a different tone.

SEATTLE — Many around the country are still hurting from Tyre Nichols' death, including one of the oldest African American Baptist churches in Seattle. Mount Zion Baptist Church spent some of its Sunday service reflecting on the loss of Nichols.



Sunday service at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Seattle's Central District started on a high note. It eventually transitioned into a different tone.

"My heart is broken, because another family is mourning the loss of a loved one because of police violence," said Patricia Hunter, the interim pastor of the church.



Hunter said she is hurting after the tragic death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

"How could black men brutally harm another one who's calling out for his mother,” said Hunter. "How can this evil continue?"



Hunter not only serves the church, but she is also one of the co-chairs of the Seattle Community Police Commission. She believes locally the Seattle Police Department has gotten better, but said there's still more work to be done on a national level.



"Legislation that takes place so police are accountable in every jurisdiction and every state, that and cops just can't get another job in the city next door," said Hunter.

