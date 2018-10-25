Leaders of a church hit with Molotov cocktails last week called the arrest of a suspect ‘a relief’ Wednesday.

Iglesia Ni Cristo, in Rainer Valley, was damaged in the attack Thursday night. Police say a man threw a series of burning bottles at the structure.

“We were relieved when we found out the suspect had been apprehended,” said district minister Barrington Thompson. “And we thank the Seattle Police Department for the great work they did. And we’re happy of course that he’s off the streets now, so he can’t do any more damage.”

District Minister Barrington Thompson said the church is relieved by the arrrest.

250 worshippers were inside at the time, church officials said, but no one was hurt. Thompson said the suspect also threw several bottles at members that approached him in the parking lot.

According to court documents, the suspect also ignited his own jacket while throwing the bottles.

On Wednesday, a judge set bail for the suspect at $500,000, and found probable cause for a count each of 1st degree arson and 1st degree attempted assault. KING 5 is not naming him, since he has not yet been formally charged.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The suspect did not appear in the jail courtroom for the hearing, but investigators circulated images during the search.

The FBI assisted SPD in the investigation, and previously said it would consider the evidence to determine whether a hate crime occurred. Federal officials said Wednesday that issue was still under consideration.

A spokesperson for the King County prosecutor’s office said it’s too early to say if they will pursue additional charges.

And as the process advances in court, at the church, they’re looking to move forward as well.

“In situations like this, we do our best to respond in a good way, and to just let the public know that this church is here to help,” said Thompson. “To be a great part of the community and to help the community in any way we can. If something like this happens to us, we don’t respond in a negative way, we do our best to keep the peace, and we remain hopeful and helpful to the rest of the community."

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

© 2018 KING