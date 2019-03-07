Seattle's Children's will reopen operating rooms on Thursday, July 4 following inspections for mold.

One patient died from a mold infection contracted in an operating room. Five other patients were infected in the past two years.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mark Del Beccaro said all 14 main operating rooms have been inspected and approved for procedures.

Since May 24, Seattle Children's hospital had closed all operating rooms while "air quality issues" were being investigated.

The hospital said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened that one of our patients died after developing an Aspergillus infection in 2018. Out of respect for privacy, we do not share details about specific patient cases. We want to reiterate that the risk of developing an infection for patients is very low."

The hospital continued, "The six patients who developed Aspergillus infections were at higher risk of infection due to the types of procedures they had."

Three patients developed surgical site infections from Aspergillus mold in 2018, including the patient who died. Three other patients developed infections this year.

The hospital originally closed four operating rooms on May 18 upon detecting the mold. The remaining operating rooms were closed on May 24.

Public Health - Seattle and King County was contacted last June by Seattle Children's "about their Aspergillus situation," according to Public Health spokesperson James Apa. Children's was connected with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which provided consultation, "and ultimately determined that Children's was taking the right approach to address the situation at the time."

No reports were produced by the CDC or Public Health.

More recently, Seattle Children's once again reported the situation to Public Health and informed the department of activities related to identifying and fixing the source of the infections.

Seattle Children's said they would reopen operating rooms when they are "confident they are safe for patient care," which was determined to be July 4.

The hospital postponed approximately 1,000 surgeries and moved most other procedures to Harborview Medical Center, University of Washington Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma.

The hospital released the following list of "improvements and corrective actions" they have implemented to date:

Decommissioned our previous air handling and purification system and switched to a newer air handler, which has been upgraded, cleaned and sanitized, and tested to verify proper performance.

Installed and tested a new humidification system.

Sealed potential sources of air leaks in all of the operating rooms.

Extensively deep cleaned all of our operating rooms and their storage spaces several times, and we continue to follow our robust cleaning protocols in these areas each day.

Added a new device to our operating room cleaning protocol that emits ultraviolet light to disinfect surfaces.

The hospital shared the following information for concerned parties:

If patients and families have questions, we invite them to call our Patient and Family Relations team at 206-987-2550 Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. We will share additional information as it becomes available.